Surveillance video shows New Mexico corrections officer attacking inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center is accused of roughing up an inmate who was handcuffed. Now, surveillance video from MDC shows exactly what happened.

It was November when four inmates were transported to MDC. Video shows them walking in to sit in a holding room.

“This sort of thing has to stop,” says Thomas Ruiz, Jail Administrator at MDC.

Ruiz is talking about what happens next. The video goes on to show MDC Transport Officer, 26-year-old Christopher Facey, lunge at one of the male inmates. Facey throws punch after punch.

Video shows him also kick the man while he’s lying on the concrete floor, handcuffed. Next, he’s seen dragging the inmate by the shirt and taking him into a back room.

“The first reaction to the video was that the incident shouldn’t have happened to begin with,” said Ruiz.

According to a criminal complaint, the inmate and Facey got into an argument calling each other names. But when the inmate yelled a racial slur at the officer, that’s what set him off.

“It doesn’t excuse bad behavior on the part of the CO’s,” says County Commissioner, Wayne Johnson.

Once the officer dragged the inmate into another room, the complaint says Facey kicked the man like someone would a soccer ball. That’s when fellow guards stepped in.

“I don’t want to see that type of behavior out of our CO’s,” says Johnson. “That is unacceptable from the county’s perspective.”

Facey is now facing aggravated battery and kidnapping charges.

“We just regret that that has happened because we know it violates public trust and we apologize for that,” says Ruiz.

Ruiz adds in the past three months, he has worked hard to put officers through a new use-of-force training.

“Hopefully over time we will be able to change the reaction for officers when they’re confronted with that,” he says.

Facey is on paid leave. He’s worked for MDC since 2010.