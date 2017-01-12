Richard Bishop hired to develop new trail system

COLUMBUS, Ga.- The Dragonfly Trail system will provide a 60 mile network throughout the city.

Soon trails throughout the city will have 12 foot sidewalks that snake along road right of ways, making it easy for thousands of people to commute.

News 3 spoke with Richard Bishop the Project Director for the Friends of the Greenway Trail Fund.

He’s responsible for the design and construction of the trails.

The Fall Line Trace, a current trail, now ends at 10th Avenue. When the project is completed this trail will extend along Linwood Boulevard connecting with the Riverwalk at the 14th Street Bridge.

The projected completion date for the project is summer of 2017. If the deadline is not met, the organization says they will have most of it completed before the Georgia Trail Summit in 2022.