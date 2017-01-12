Multiple injuries reported after fire in Opelika trailer park

By Published:
southlongst

OPELIKA, Ala.- Opelika Police say that multiple people are at East Alabama Medical Center after a fire late this afternoon at the Emmanuel Trailer Park on South Long Street.

Opelika Police received the call just after 4 p.m. central time. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews on scene told News 3 that multiple people were trapped inside the house and rescued from the home.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate the case, and crews from the Opelika Fire and Police Department say they will be on scene all night.

Details are limited at this time, but News Three will bring more details as they are made available.

