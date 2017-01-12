Local farmers making a difference in the community

Eufaula, Ala.- Running S and B farm for the last 9 years is just business as usual for Russell and Jewel Bean.

The couple has won numerous awards while continuing the family business. The Bean’s say the Eufaula farm’s success starts with providing quality food to folks in the community.

The farm features 123 animals on 88 acres and the Bean’s know each animal by name.

This family is passionate about showing others in the community the value of running a farm.

The Bean’s say the community can look forward to more active 2017 on the farm.