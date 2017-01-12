Ice cream shop owner pleads guilty to paying employees to vandalize rival

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Cape Cod ice cream parlor has plead guilty after investigators say he gave money and alcohol to his teenage employees as rewards for vandalizing a competitor.

The Cape Cod Times reports David Ariagno, owner of Lazy Sundaes Ice Cream in Bourne, was sentenced this week in Falmouth District Court to two years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property.

Police started investigating in 2014 after windows at the nearby Somerset Creamery were broken by rocks several times.

Police traced the vandalism to three teens, who say their boss’ interest in disrupting a rival was driving their behavior. The teens were charged with malicious destruction of property.