Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee leaves for same job at UCONN

AUBURN, Al – Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is leaving the Tigers program to take the same job at the University of Connecticut. Lashlee has been the offensive coordinator at Auburn since 2013, following current Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in a move from Arkansas State.

Lashlee will take a pay cut to take the same position at UCONN. He was paid $600,000 per year at Auburn. He will reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Huskies for $350,000 annually.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn handed over play-calling duties to Lashlee three games into the 2016 season, as the Tigers rallied for a six-game winning streak after early losses to Clemson and Texas A&M.

Malzahn released a statement on Lashlee’s departure through the university:

“Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013. Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I’ve known Rhett for two decades and he’s a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife Lauren all the best in this new endeavor.”

Lashlee’s statement on leaving was posted on Auburn’s official athletic website. “It’s probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve made, definitely in my professional career,” said Lashlee.

Malzahn is expected to name a replacement for Lashlee in the near future.

Auburn finished the 2016 season 8-5, falling to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl, 35-19.