23 elementary students hospitalized after Virginia school bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say 23 elementary school students were transported to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

State Police say the driver of the bus is being transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. There were 23 elementary school students on the bus, but only one has complained of injury, according to State Police. All are being transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure.

It is also unknown where the school bus was heading to. News 3 sister station WRIC has multiple crews on the scene to learn more information.

Ferndale Road is currently closed in both directions, according to VDOT.