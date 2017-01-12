2 trailers stolen from local non-profit

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local organization that serves the homeless community is asking for the public’s help after thousands of dollars in donated goods were stolen overnight.

For years M2540 has served the homeless community.

Ed Grifenhagen, the organization’s Director, says Wednesday night two of their trailers were stolen.

“First thing I thought about , is that’s 400 people that will be cold without a blanket and it didn’t really dawn on me until 30 minutes ago.”

The Director tells us what’s in those trailers.

“A 6 by 12 trailer and a 6 by 8 trailer and one of them had about 400 blankets that were donated on Christmas Eve and in the other trailer there were warming bags that keep the food warm as we go out and serve and it had $1,000 of canned chicken in it,” said Grifenhagen.

Meanwhile the Director is hoping the thief or thieves will feel compelled to bring the 2 trailers back.

Grifenhagen said, “No questions will be asked. We just need them back because we can’t even think about going out and buying two new trailers. Those trailers are being used really serving in the name of the Lord.”>

The two missing trailers and the items inside are worth more than $8,000.

