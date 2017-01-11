Woman pulls gun on off-duty officer in road rage incident

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A woman has been accused of pulling a gun on another driver who happened to be an off-duty police officer.

Citing a police report, WSB-TV says 31-year-old Quiana Glover began aggressively tailgating a car and pulled a gun while she was driving because she was upset that she couldn’t pass the off-duty officer’s personal vehicle. Police say the apparent road rage incident occurred in Henry County on Dec. 29.

Police spokesman Capt. Joey Smith says the off-duty officer took video of the suspect holding the gun and soon her car was surrounded by police cruisers.

Authorities say Glover had two children in her car at the time.

Glover faces multiple charges, including pointing a gun at a person. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.