Unseasonable Warmth Is Back

After a brief bout with winter, the pattern has shifted again and we’re back to mild temperatures and dry weather for some days to come. An upper air ridge has built back over the southeastern states while at the surface we have been taken over by warmer and more humid Gulf air brought in on southerly winds. The upper ridge will act as a block to keep storm systems and fronts from reaching Columbus and our next chance of rain is not expected until early next week at the earliest.

Elsewhere, winter storms continue to slam California and other parts of the West with wind, rain, and phenomenal amounts of snow in mountain areas. The presence of the southeastern ridge will steer the storm track toward the Midwest, which will continue to see its share of winter cold and a variety of winter precipitation.

Our temperatures will continue to average 15 to 20 degrees above normal, keeping highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the 50s.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast