Trump’s Health and Human Services pick faces calls for probe of stock trades

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the nation’s top health official is facing calls for investigation of whether his stock picks were guided by insider knowledge as a senior member of Congress.

Georgia Republican Congressman Tom Price was chosen by Trump partly for of his plan to repeal “Obamacare.” His confirmation hearings are expected to be a spirited debate about the future of federal health insurance programs.

Now the hearings could veer in a different direction, involving legal and ethical questions.

The Trump transition team says Price has complied fully with all applicable laws and ethics rules and that Democrats are playing politics.

A senior Democratic lawmaker – congresswoman Louise Slaughter of New York – and the advocacy group Public Citizen have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.