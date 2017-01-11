Trump’s Health and Human Services pick faces calls for probe of stock trades

By Published: Updated:
Tom Price, John Yarmuth
Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., chairman of the House Budget Committee and a physician, appears before the Rules Committee, joined at right by Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., a member of the House Budget Committee, as he sponsors legislation that would repeal President Barack Obama's signature health care law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the nation’s top health official is facing calls for investigation of whether his stock picks were guided by insider knowledge as a senior member of Congress.

Georgia Republican Congressman Tom Price was chosen by Trump partly for of his plan to repeal “Obamacare.” His confirmation hearings are expected to be a spirited debate about the future of federal health insurance programs.

Now the hearings could veer in a different direction, involving legal and ethical questions.

The Trump transition team says Price has complied fully with all applicable laws and ethics rules and that Democrats are playing politics.

A senior Democratic lawmaker – congresswoman Louise Slaughter of New York – and the advocacy group Public Citizen have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s