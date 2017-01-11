Statewide Alabama fitness contest kicks off Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — If your New Year’s resolution includes getting on track with your fitness goals, the state of Alabama has a way for you to shed the pounds and gain back some prizes.

Wednesday kicks off the first day of the 11th annual Scale Back Alabama contest to encourage residents to eat healthier, exercise, and have fun while doing it. Cash prize drawings are held for teams and individuals that lose at least 10 pounds, and participants receive weekly tips on ways they can improve their health.

The contest will run for the next eight weeks and begins in Montgomery with a challenge from the City Director of Public Information and External Affairs Michael Briddell. He says he is calling out fellow city administrators and mayors to join Montgomery in participating in the contest.

“In Montgomery, we are not only concerned about roads and buildings, but also about the health of our citizens,” says Briddell. “We have participated in this exciting program for many years; it’s a fun way to develop some healthy habits, and the results have been amazing. I urge all cities to encourage their staff and their citizens to participate.”

The program is free for any two-member team of participants that either live or work in the state of Alabama. Visit the Scale Back Alabama website to find a weigh in station near you any time between January 11-18 to record your starting point.

Last year, 10,826 teams of two participated, a total of 21,652 people. More than 1,000 of those teams had each team member lose 10 pounds, and there was a total of 76,485 pounds lost.

Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness program sponsored by the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Public Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.