President-Elect Trump’s appointment of son-in-law not illegal or unethical, according to CSU political expert

COLUMBUS, Ga- A local political expert says though President-Elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint his son-in-law as one of his top advisors is receiving a great deal of attention, the appointment is not illegal or unethical.

Columbus State University’s Political Science Chair Dr. Frederick Gordon says it is not uncommon for Presidents to turn to those closest to them for advice.

As long as President-Elect Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is a non-paid, non-Cabinet advisor, there are no legal problems.

“As long as it’s not a cabinet spot, that issue of nepotism doesn’t come into action,” says Dr. Gordon. “But then we get into this new term called ‘kitchen cabinet.’ It goes back to Andrew Jackson’s time. The “kitchen cabinet” are people who are unofficial advisors. There, the rules fall off. It could be anybody. It could be the President’s wife, it could a friend, personal confidant, and so forth. I think that’s where Jared Kushner fits into the picture.”

An attorney for Kushner says there is no legal barrier to prevent him serving as a Trump advisor. Kushner is married to the President-Elect’s daughter, Ivanka.