Police search for driver in deadly Gwinnett County hit-and-run

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are looking for a driver who they say hit a man, dragged him several yards under their vehicle, and then left him for dead in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says 46-year-old Ramon Carrion was found at a Norcross shopping center on Saturday.

Police say Carrion, who was walking, was just feet from his home when he was struck by a SUV. They say the vehicle then dragged him a quarter mile down the road to the shopping center in the 5900 block of South Norcross Tucker Road.

Police say the driver, after realizing that it was a person they were dragging, sped away from the scene without offering help.

Carrion’s wife Barbara says he was disabled and was walking to a nearby gas station when he was hit from behind. Barbara is pleading with the community for help to find the driver of the vehicle that hit her husband and dragged him for blocks before taking off from the scene.

“He’s done the walk 100,000 times, down and back,” says Barbara Carrion. “Whoever this monster is actually got out of the car for a second and that’s all I know. They took away my forever after. We were supposed to grow old together. Now I can’t grow old together with him because they took him away from me.”

Police have released a photo from a surveillance camera that shows the actual image of the vehicle. The vehicle description is as follows:

1998-2001 (Most likely Ford Explorer)

Black with either gold or gray trim around the tire wells and bumper

The vehicle has some type of tag on the front that looks blue in color

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact the AIU Tip Line at 770-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.