Phenix City PD investigates Laurel Manor Estates shooting

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBS)
(File: CBS)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police are on the lookout for suspects involved in an early morning shooting Wednesday.

A press release says the victim is currently in critical but stable condition at Midtown Medical Center.

Police say they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound just after 4:30 a.m. in the Laurel Manor Estates at 420 Martin Luther King Parkway.

Officers say the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan. They have not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

