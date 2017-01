PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The city of Phenix City has closed 22nd Street from 14th Court to 13th Avenue to repair storm damage to a local cemetery.

A WRBL reporter on the scene says crews are working to clean up and restore exposed graves in Big Pine Grove Cemetery caused by last Monday’s rain and heavy flooding.

