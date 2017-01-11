Man dead after crash in Tallapoosa County early Wednesday

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – A Daviston man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

ALEA says 28-year-old Jimmy Dugan was killed the 2000 Oldsmobile Alero he was a passenger left the roadway, struck a sign and overturned.

Dugan was not using a seat belt and ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver, 30-year-old Amy Clampitt of Dadeville was transported to Columbus Medical Center with injuries.

At the time of the crash, Clampitt was refusing to stop for law enforcement.

ALEA says the crash occurred on Alabama 49 near Lester Road, approximately seven miles north of Dadeville.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor according to the ALEA.

The crash is still under investigation.