Local expert weighs in on Trump’s new business plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Local experts are weighing in on Trump’s speech.

In it, he talked about who would take over running his companies.

CSU professor Fred Gordon sat with me and watched some of news conference Wednesday.

He says, he was most intrigued by what will happen with trump enterprises.

Trump mentioned he’s putting all his business assets in a trust and handing control of his company to his two adult sons.

A longtime business executive will monitor concerns about conflicts of interest.

Professor Gordon explains- why he thinks this is something of high importance.

“I think the idea of trying to create business transparency, the idea of being able to turn over the business dealings to President-Elect’s children. I think that becomes an important consideration, because that’s gonna come under scrutiny,” says Professor Gordon.

A lawyer who worked with the trump organization plan says trump is planning to make the change by Inauguration Day.

The plan includes relinquishing control over the Trump organization, and isolating himself from the business.