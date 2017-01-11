Human trafficking in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga.- It’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month, a serious issue that doesn’t just affect big cities like Atlanta because it’s happening right here in our backyard.

Bobbi Starr, the Executive Director of Micah’s Promise says she’s seen first-hand that sex trafficking is happening in the valley.

Starr is in process of creating a restoration home for girls that have faced sexual exploitation.

She says the 2016 statistics for sex trafficking went up astronomically.

Starr says it’s important to monitor your kids’ social media accounts and applications on their phone.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual exploitation you should contact police immediately or you can reach out to the Children’s Tree House in Columbus.