Dylann Roof formally sentenced to death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Dylan Roof has been formally sentenced to death for all 33 of his Federal charges.

Court reconvened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the formal sentencing.

On Tuesday, a federal jury sentenced Roof to death for killing nine black worshipers inside Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston. Roof carried out his murder spree in June 2015.

In closing arguments, federal prosecutor Jay Richardson blasted Roof as an unrepentant racist and urged jurors to hand down a capital punishment instead of life in prison.

Roof, who acted as his own attorney and delivered a closing argument, told jurors he felt he had to commit the murders but offered no apology.

Family members of the nine victims were in the court when the sentence was handed down.

“He decided the day, the hour and the moment that my sister was going to die. and now someone’s going to do the same for him,” said Melvin Graham, the brother of Cynthia Hurd.

Roof was set to be tried in state court after his federal trial ended. That case has been postponed indefinitely.