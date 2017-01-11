Cobb County meth, heroin bust lands 12 in prison

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A dozen people have been sent to prison after each pleaded guilty to gang and racketeering charges in connection to drugs that were being distributed from an Atlanta-area tattoo parlor.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds announces Tuesday the sentences range from 17 years behind bars to three years in prison. A 13th defendant has not yet been sentenced.

News outlets report the defendants were part of a gang that dealt heroin and methamphetamine from a tattoo parlor in Marietta. Investigators found drug scales inside the business after the owner, John Ho, was shot during an armed robbery at the shop in September 2013.

About a year later, officers searched a dozen houses throughout Cobb and seized heroin, meth and about half a million dollars in cash.