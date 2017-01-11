Charleston Church shooting survivor kept bloodstained Bible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -The woman whom Dylann Roof spared after killing nine people to tell the world the slaughter was because he hated blacks says she still holds on to the torn, bloodstained Bible she had that night.

Felicia Sanders said at Roof’s formal sentencing hearing Wednesday that she forgave Roof because that was the easiest thing to do. But she said Roof has done nothing to help himself.

Sanders says she can’t even close her eyes to pray because Roof started his shooting as Emanuel AME church members held their closing prayer.

Roof did not look at any of the family members, even one who demanded he look in his direction.

Roof will have a chance to speak later in the hearing.