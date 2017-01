OPELIKA, Ala. – An Auburn teen is dead after a crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday afternoon.

ALEA says 18-year-old Craig Hensarling was killed with the 2006 Toyota Sequoia he was driving left the roadway, struck a bridge pylon and caught fire. Hensarling was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 between mile markers 23 and 24.

Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation.