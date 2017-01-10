Woman makes another plea to the city for help with mold-infested home

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus woman is not backing down from her fight with the city over a manhole.

The woman says the manhole in front of her home is a constant concern and that it’s ruining her home.

Linda Simmons lives on Farwell Drive in Columbus.

Christmas Eve of 2015, she says the manhole over-flooded with rainwater and flooded part of Simmons’ home.

“Water from the sewer it was stopped up. It was just running straight on down my house,” says Simmons.

That’s Simmons back in September 2016 sharing her experience.

She says, among other things, the water left behind a lot of mold.

The manhole is at the center of controversy. It sits right in front of the home of Linda Simmons, the same house that she’s called home for the last twenty years. She says she’s not going to give up in the fight for her home.

Simmons, has gone to city council several times asking for help but nothing has changed.

She went to city council on Tuesday.

Council member Pop Barnes sympathizes with Simmons but says his hands are tied.

“The city needs to step up. I’ve made that plain before but I’m in the minority and there’s only so much I can do and I feel for you,” says Barnes.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is getting with other council members.

“We need to find you some resources that can help,” says Tomlinson.

They are working to find Simmons low income housing.

“I hope somebody out there see me, you know help me and at least try to get my home liveable, where my grandkids can come over and they’re comfortable because that’s what gives me the strength to keep doing what I’m doing,” says Simmons.