Winter Takes a Breather

We’ve had a round of winter weather, and although it didn’t involve any snow we did see the coldest temperature in Columbus in two years when it dropped to 19º Sunday morning.  Highs did not make it out of the 30s on Saturday despite a full day of sunshine, a consequence of the arctic air mass that invaded from Canada.

Tuesday’s low of 31º is likely to be the last freezing temperature Columbus will see for awhile.  Now we’re in for a major warming trend that will send temperatures well above normal for the foreseeable future.  A shift in the upper air pattern is the reason for this abrupt change, with a strong ridge rebuilding over the nation’s southeastern quadrant.  This is similar to the pattern we saw in late fall and the early part of winter that resulted in prolonged unseasonable warmth.

Weather systems will be blocked by the ridge from reaching us, so we expect no rain until at least the first part of next week.

