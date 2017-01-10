Toomer’s Corner rolled after Clemson beats Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. – Monday night, after the Clemson Tigers knocked off the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship, folks flocked to Toomer’s Corner to roll the trees in celebration.

Crews arrived to the corner Tuesday morning a little after six to begin the cleanup.

Evan Blank, a junior at Auburn felt it was a great game played by both teams, but feels that the rolling should be saved just for Auburn victories. He said the amount of times it has been rolled for things other than Auburn victories has not reached an embarrassing level yet, but it is approaching it.

He said he understands the thought of it due to the rivalry, but feels that rolling for non-Auburn things takes away from the tradition.

“Auburn has so many great traditions; the rolling of the trees, the eagle flight to name just a couple of them,” Blank said. “There are so many great traditions at Auburn. I think this is the most recognizable and so unique to Auburn that if you water it down and ruin it by doing it for any little thing, it sort of tarnishes the tradition.”

Folks did abide by the rules and no roll the tree damaged by fire after the win against LSU in September.