President Obama to deliver farewell speech Tuesday

With just 10 days left in office, President Barack Obama will on Tuesday night deliver a farewell address to wrap up his eight years in the White House.

Mr. Obama will speak at 9 p.m. ET at McCormick Place in Chicago, just a few miles from where he gave his victory speech in November 2008.

“Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger,” Mr. Obama writes in an email to supporters previewing the speech. “That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.”

It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Beginning with George Washington in 1796, it has been a time-honored tradition for presidents to give one last major speech before leaving office. It gives those presidents a chance to reflect on their four or eight years in office, their accomplishments and their setbacks.

Eight years ago, President George W. Bush delivered a similar address at the University of Virginia, in which he defended his more controversial decisions in office (such as the Iraq War).

“I have followed my conscience and done what I thought was right,” Bush said. “You may not agree with some tough decisions I have made. But I hope you can agree that I was willing to make the tough decisions.”

Mr. Obama’s speech will come just one day before President-elect Donald Trump is expected to answer questions and explain the future of his business empire at his first news conference since being elected in November.

What: President Obama’s farewell address

Where: McCormick Place in Chicago

When: 9 p.m. ET

