Ohio Kroger employee’s kind gesture for ‘Gramma’s’ 90th birthday goes viral

ATHEN, Ohio (WCMH) — When “Gramma” came in to the Athens’ Kroger on her 90th birthday, she left with a rose from a kind employee who wanted to make her day even more special.

Jeannettea Hollingshead shared a post to Kroger’s Facebook page describing the pleasant exchange that took place, January 4.

Hollingshead writes that she was checking out when the cashier asked about the birthday cake she was purchasing. Hollingshead said when she told him about Gramma’s 90th birthday he said “Wait right here just a minute please!”

A short while later, the cashier, identified as Wes McDonald, returned with a rose for Hollingshead to give Gramma.

“Instead, I asked him to give it to her because she was there with me, and I snapped this picture!” Hollingshead posted.

Wes and Gramma took the sweet picture together that now has more than 30,000 reactions and 4,300 shares.

“This young man, Wes, went above and beyond, and his act of kindness really made Gramma’s day,” Hollingshead wrote as she wrapped up her post.