New year means transition for new Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Several departments in local government in Columbus are undergoing transition as a result of new people taking office. Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman says she’s still learning the ins and outs of her new job after one week.

Hardman describes the transition from the outgoing clerk Linda Pierce as smooth. Pierce and Hardman both addressed the staff on what will happen going forward. Hardman says she wants her administration to focus on updating court and criminal records with the best technology possible, good customer service, and what she calls good government.

“I’ll be doing exactly what she does,” Hardman said as she referred to Pierce’s former role as clerk. “The load that she carried, I will carry. The load that’s been taken off on me as a minister, the ministers will take it at church. They do that work. I’m going to be what you call a working clerk.”

Columbus City Council approved the hiring of two assistant chief deputy clerks Tuesday. Hardman says the new hires bring years o education and experience in the criminal justice field. News 3 asked Hardman if the new positions will cost the taxpayers any extra money. She says they will have a bigger role in the office concerning the budget and management. The new hires will make a little more than $52,000, exactly the same amount Linda Pierce’s previous two top assistants had.

However, she adds that the hires are right in line with where the budget when Pierce left office. It won’t cost the taxpayers additional money.