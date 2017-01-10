Girl reunited with missing bear after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (MEDIA GENERAL) — A little girl has been reunited with her teddy bear after last week’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Courtney Gelinas’ mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted a picture of the daughter’s bear, Rufus, on Monday, saying he was left at gate D8 in Terminal 2 as frantic travelers fled as shots were fired Friday.
She asked the public and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for help finding him, pleading that her “crying daughter cannot sleep.”
Her post was retweeted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and less than 24 hours later, the airport’s Twitter account contacted Lariviere, saying they had found him.
“OMG!!!! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!!!!” Larviere responded via Twitter.
“One happy kid!” she tweeted a few minutes later.
Lariviere and her daughter went to the airport Tuesday afternoon where they were reunited with Rufus.
Girl reunited with missing bear
Girl reunited with missing bear x
Latest Galleries
-
Jordan High wins “Best in Class” challenge
-
Jordan High wins “Best in Class” challenge
-
Multiple arrests in Americus after attempted robbery
-
Multiple arrests in Americus after attempted robbery
-
Police investigate an accident where a truck ran into an apartment building
-
Slain Americus Officer Jody Smith laid to rest
-
OPD looking for woman who made a fraudulent purchase at Walmart
-
OPD looking for woman who made a fraudulent purchase at Walmart
-
The Bulloch House: A blessing from a tragedy
-
The Bulloch House: A blessing from a tragedy