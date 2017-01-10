Deputies take oath of office under newly elected sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins swore in hundreds of deputies Tuesday night. Deputies took a mass oath of office on the plaza level at the City Government Center.

Deputy Walter Kinney has been with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years.

Over the past year, attacks on law enforcement have increased, but Deputy Kinney says he does not let recent shootings across the country keep him from doing his job.

“It does not scare me because that comes with the job. I know what I got to be prepared to do and my job is to protect and serve and so I’m not scared of those type of actions that’s going on throughout the country,” he said.

Deputy Kinney says he is looking forward to working with Sheriff Tompkins over the next four years. She was sworn into office last week.