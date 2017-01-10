Couple dead, wife’s son hurt in shooting at Prattville home

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Prattville are investigating what led a shooting that left a husband and his wife dead, and the wife’s son injured.

Media outlets report Prattville police say officers found 50-year-old Timothy Rousseau and 44-year-old Elizabeth Rousseau dead at a home Sunday night after receiving calls of a domestic incident with shots fired.

Assistant Police Chief Diane Hamm says officers also found Elizabeth Rousseau’s son, 24-year-old David DeRamus, shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is recovering.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shootings.

Hamm says it wasn’t immediately clear whether there had been prior domestic calls to the home.

She described the shootings as an “isolated incident” and says there’s no subject at large at this time.