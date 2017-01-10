Auburn Police searching for person(s) responsible for stealing items from cars over the weekend

AUBURN, Ala. – Captain Lorenza Dorsey of the Auburn Police Division says over the weekend, there were six cases in which people had items taken from their cars.

More than $1,300 in property was taken ranging from money, electronics and firearms. The incidents happened in the east part of town near Moores Mill Road, Society Hill Road, Hunting Creek Court and Glenn Brooke Drive.

Captain Dorsey said there was no forced entry in these cases as the car doors were unlocked, and added that it is crucial for folks to lock their doors.

”A lot of people will do that while they are out in public, when they go shopping or into the mall,” Captain Dorsey said. “They’ll lock the cars in the parking lots, but they get home and they feel like they don’t need to do that in locking their cars, and they really do. People will just come to the neighborhoods and they’ll see vehicles and they’ll just pull a door handle, and if they can get entry, they’ll get entry and grab something and they’re gone.”

He added that if people notice any suspicious persons around their neighborhood, they are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the non-emergency line at 334-501-3100.