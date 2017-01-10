Athletes of the Week: Russell County Warriors

Published:
russsell-county-warriors

COLUMBUS, GA – The Russell County Warriors have made a statement with their style of play all year long. They play more like a track team than a basketball team, mostly because of their lack of height. Last week they beat a very good Opelika basketball team by 15 points. They weathered the storm at the earlier part of the season in playing some of the best teams in their conference. Players and coaches believe having a team that can survive through that much adversity, will help them come together for a great playoff run, as the season progresses.

WRBL is proud to honor our new Athletes of the Week!

