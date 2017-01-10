APD looking for Rock Ledge Court burglary suspect

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Police Division is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a home burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a residence near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Boulevard. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and discovered that someone had forced entry into the residence.

The suspect fled the residence but was captured on video while inside. Auburn Police is releasing a portion of the video in an effort to identify the suspect.

The individual is described:

  • Man
  • Approximately 5’-8” – 6’-0” tall
  • Weighing between 150 – 180 lbs.
  • Seen in the video wearing a “North Face” jacket and “Under Armor” gloves

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case is encouraged to call Auburn Detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

