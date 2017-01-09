West prepares for flooding while East Coast in deep freeze

As the East Coast waits to thaw out from a weekend icy mess, another storm is bringing rain and the potential of the worst flooding in more than a decade to the west coast.

Four deaths have been blamed on the East Coast storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and could bring the first below-zero weather to parts of North Carolina in more than 20 years.

Out west, forecasters are warning of heavy rains in northern California and Nevada through the middle of the week along with an ice storm in Oregon.

The South will thaw. Temperatures are expected in the 70s by Friday.