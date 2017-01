Related Coverage West prepares for flooding while East Coast in deep freeze

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people were rescued in San Jose Sunday night after their car became trapped flood waters.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bailey Avenue west of Santa Teresa Blvd.

When police officers and firefighters arrived, they found a car trapped in flood waters with two people inside.

The United States Army Reserve brought boats to the scene. They determined it was low enough for them to walk in and rescue the two people trapped inside the car.

The two people were not injured.