Trump aide criticizes Meryl Streep over Golden Globes speech

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — A top aide to Donald Trump says actress Meryl Streep should have supported the president-elect instead of denouncing him from the stage of the Golden Globes.

Kellyanne Conway told “Fox and Friends” Monday she’s “concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep’s is inciting people’s worst instincts.”

Streep did not mention Trump by name – but she criticized the president-elect’s “performance” as a presidential candidate, especially his apparent mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter during the campaign. Trump has denied the claim.

He fired back on Twitter that Streep, who backed Democrat Hillary Clinton, is an “over-rated” actress.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Conway says of Streep: “I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, ‘I didn’t like the election results but he is our president and we’re going to support him.'”