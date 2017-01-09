TEMPERATURES: A turn for the warmer

Our cold weather air mass is lifting northward. Warmer air will begin to dominate our forecast for the next 24-48 hours and we will experience our last below freezing readings for some time. A strong Pacific storm system will drop south and east and stall thanks to high pressure that will stave-off the energy from this system. Expect southerly winds to bring about a mild change to 70s in this extended forecast. A stronger push from another cold front may bring a few sporadic light rain showers by Saturday.

