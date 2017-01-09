Prosecutors rest death penalty case against convicted Charleston church shooter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors rest their death penalty case Monday morning against convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof after four days of testimony.

The government called its final witnesses to the stand.

Three relatives of Tywanza Sanders testified. The 26-year-old Sanders was the youngest victim of the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Father Tyrone Sanders says he missed taking fishing trips and homecoming visits with his son. Felicia Sanders, who survived the attack during a Bible study session, says her son was a creative young man who was dedicated to Emanuel.

Shirrene Goss describes her baby brother as a jack-of-all-trades who had a variety of interests including music and modeling. Goss says Sanders was a fearless, headstrong social butterfly.

Roof is representing himself and did not cross-examine any witnesses. He has said he won’t call any witnesses, but the judge granted Roof’s request for a recess after the government rested its case.

Jurors convicted Roof last month of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and obstruction of the practice of religion.