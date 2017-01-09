Orlando officer shot Monday identified, deputy dies in search of suspect

[L] Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, [R] Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings announces a deputy was killed in search of the suspect who shot Officer Clayton. (Orlando Police via Twitter)
UPDATE:

11:00 A.M. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was killed in motorcycle crash Monday morning during the search for man who shot and killed Orlando police officer.

The officer has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the police force. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says during a press conference died at 7:40 a.m.

He says Clayton always had a smile and a high five for every kid she came across while on duty.

The sheriff’s deputy has not yet been identified.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

ORLANOD, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet says, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets the suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and CNN reports 17 schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

