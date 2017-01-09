Orlando officer shot Monday identified, deputy dies in search of suspect

UPDATE:

11:00 A.M. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was killed in motorcycle crash Monday morning during the search for man who shot and killed Orlando police officer.

The officer has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the police force. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says during a press conference died at 7:40 a.m.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

He says Clayton always had a smile and a high five for every kid she came across while on duty.

The sheriff’s deputy has not yet been identified.

.@OrangeCoSheriff Demings: We also lost a hero today. An OCSO Deputy also died this morning. It's a tragic day for CF LEOs. #fallenheroes pic.twitter.com/1D5pZNL7Fc — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

(ORIGINAL STORY)

ORLANOD, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The tweet says, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets the suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and CNN reports 17 schools are in lockdown mode.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.