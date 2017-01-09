Local Church helping homeless in severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Severe winter weather makes it extremely dangerous to be outside.

Pastor Tim Harris from the Verge Church started an outreach program to help the homeless in freezing temperatures.

Harris said, “If the weather falls below 28 degrees we have a team of people that get together and we come out and we roam the streets and we’re able to pick up people.”

Frankie Schurg volunteers by driving around the valley looking for homeless people that need assistance.

“There are a lot of helpless people out here that have no place to go and no place to lay down and it’s our job as servants of the Lord to go out and find these people,” said Schurg.

Schurg said, “It’s not about us getting anything, it’s about us helping people and the joy that we get out of this.”