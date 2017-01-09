LaGrange SWAT on scene after armed suspect shoots Troup Co. deputy

LAGRANGE, Ga — A LaGrange SWAT team is on the scene where an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a home on Samples Road after exchanging gunfire with a deputy.

Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was making a welfare check at the home Monday just before noon. Smith says Deputy Michael Hockett was called to the area after the suspect’s family members called concerned about his mental health.

Hockett reportedly heard “banging noises” when he approached the home and realized the man was shooting at him before jumping into a truck on the property.

Smith says when Deputy Hockett identified himself as law enforcement, the suspect jumped out of the truck and started shooting at the deputy again – finally hitting him. Hockett says he returned fire and hit the suspect, though he is not sure where.

Smith confirms Hockett is currently at West Georgia Medical Center being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

He says the SWAT team is working to make contact with the suspect inside the home, but have not been able to so far. A woman was also released from the home before SWAT teams arrived.

Samples Road is currently blocked to all traffic while law enforcement works to calm the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.