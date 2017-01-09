Hobby Lobby, Dunham’s Sports coming to LaGrange Mall

LAGRANGE, Ga – The LaGrange Mall will soon see two new popular additions drawing in shoppers – Hobby Lobby and Dunham’s Sports.

A press release says the new stores are part of a development initiative by mall owners and local leaders after last year’s Tax Allocation District (TAD) development agreement.

“The goal of the TAD was to further retail recruitment, and we have been successful in making LaGrange an attractive market for big name stores,” says LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “I am thrilled to welcome Hobby Lobby and Dunham’s Sports. These projects will benefit the community by retaining sales tax revenue in our county, and we are also creating a retail critical mass that will attract other retailers and restaurants in the years to come as LaGrange and Troup County continue to grow and prosper.”

Dunham’s Sports is one of the nation’s largest retail sporting good chains. Hobby Lobby is the world’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer