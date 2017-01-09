Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a burglary suspect on the run Monday afternoon.

An emergency management dispatcher confirms deputies are searching for the suspect off I-185 near Fortune Road.

The dispatcher could not confirm details on the suspect as they are involved in an ongoing investigation.

WRBL has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for confirmation on the suspect and search.

