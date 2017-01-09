CPD discovers thousands in stolen goods at alleged chop shop

COLUMBUS, Ga — A man is in Muscogee County Jail Monday and police say more could join him after a raid on a suspected chop shop.

A press release says 49-year-old Abdul Bhatti is charged with Operating a Chop Shop, four felony counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and six felony counts of Possession Of an Article with and Altered ID Mark.

The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit served a search warrant Friday at Rick’s Scrap Metal in the 400 block of Andrews Road.

The release says police found two stolen boats, a stolen out board motor, and two stolen trailers during the search. The value of the stolen property is about $44,000.

The CPD continues the investigation into any known associates of the chop shop.

If you have any information related to this case, call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.