America’s Got Talent to film on Georgia coast

ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — The coastal city of St. Marys is getting ready for some special guests – camera crews from the TV show America’s Got Talent.

The News of Brunswick reports producers from the NBC show plan to use a city park and the St. Marys River as backdrops next week for filming contestants while auditions for the show’s 12th season are held in nearby Jacksonville, Florida.

Doug Vaught, film commissioner for Camden County, said he’s spent weeks securing permits and establishing locations for America’s Got Talent. He said St. Marys could get “the kind of publicity that other cities only dream of.”

Barbara Ryan, vice chair of the Coastal Georgia Film Alliance, said St. Marys caught the attention of NBC thanks to an aggressive marketing campaign pitching the city to filmmakers.