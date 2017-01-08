Travel Channel highlights best food trucks in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Local food truck vendors from across Alabama and Georgia are being featured on the Travel Channel for having some of the best dishes in the Valley.

Despite the cold weather, dozens of foodies came out for the taping of the “Stompin Grounds” a food truck Travel Channel special.

The show will feature a variety of foods, including caribbean dishes, desserts and other traditional foods.

Crews from the show captured folks in the community trying new foods.

The special event took place from noon until 6 p.m.