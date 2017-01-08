Tips on shedding those holiday pounds

COLUMBUS, Ga.- We are 8 days into the New Year, and thousands of people across the valley have been hitting the gym to reach their fitness goals.
A recent survey shows weight loss as the #1 New Year’s resolution.
Valerie Holder at R.A.M. Fit gym says January is a peak month for the fitness industry.
Mixing up your workouts with a variety of physical exercise and even Zumba can cause your body to burn fat at high intensities.
20% of weight loss comes from hitting the gym and 80% is having a balanced diet.
For more information about R.A.M Fit click here.