Tips on shedding those holiday pounds

COLUMBUS, Ga.- We are 8 days into the New Year, and thousands of people across the valley have been hitting the gym to reach their fitness goals.

A recent survey shows weight loss as the #1 New Year’s resolution.

Valerie Holder at R.A.M. Fit gym says January is a peak month for the fitness industry.

Mixing up your workouts with a variety of physical exercise and even Zumba can cause your body to burn fat at high intensities.

20% of weight loss comes from hitting the gym and 80% is having a balanced diet.

