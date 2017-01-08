Safehouse adopts “no questions” policy to save lives

COLUMBUS, Ga.- With temperatures in Columbus dropping into the 20’s and below…the Safehouse is focusing on the freezing in need of warmth.

The outreach has transformed into a temporary warming facility.

Chris Aguilar, the Chief Operating Officer at the Safehouse, says it’s their responsibility to keep folks in the community safe.

Aguilar said, “A couples years ago when there was some severe weather there was a gentleman that died in the streets of Columbus, GA from exposure and he was turned away from another shelter because he was intoxicated.”

When severe weather comes, the no questions policy is in full affect.

“Anybody and everybody is welcomed, for whatever reason that you’re outside you can come in here and be warm,” said Aguilar.

The Safehouse aims to keep those in need safe and warm in a time of need, so they can make it to tomorrow.